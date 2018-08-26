`I want to play test cricket for the West Indies’ – Dindyal

Though he is only 13-years-old, West Indies Under – 15 batsman, Mavendra Dindyal is already keenly focused on realizing his childhood dream of playing for the Caribbean side at the highest level.

Dindyal, the lone Guyanese to tour the United Kingdom recently with the West Indies Under – 15 team, said that particular experience served as a significant motivating factor for him to now believe in the possibility of ascending to the top.

“I want to play test cricket for the West Indies, I want to play at the highest level,” the young man told Stabroek Sport following his return to Guyana. ….