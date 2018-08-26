Sports

`I want to play test cricket for the West Indies’ – Dindyal

By
Mavendra Dindyal during a practice session at GCC on Friday

Though he is only 13-years-old, West Indies Under – 15 batsman, Mavendra Dindyal is already keenly focused on realizing his childhood dream of playing for the Caribbean side at the highest level. 

 Dindyal, the lone Guyanese to tour the United Kingdom recently with the West Indies Under – 15 team, said that particular experience served as a significant motivating factor for him to now believe in the possibility of ascending to the top. 

 “I want to play test cricket for the West Indies, I want to play at the highest level,” the young man told Stabroek Sport following his return to Guyana. ….

Related Coverage

Dindyal lone Guyanese in WI U-16 tour of England

New boy Fudadin arrives full of confidence

Paul eager to play for Guyana senior team

By

More in Sports

Albion crowned U15 champs

By

Griffith, Perez slam centuries as DCC dominate opening day

By

Ramdhani settles for silver at CAREBACO senior women’s c/ships

Squash team off to Pan Am qualifiers

By

Third annual Limacol football tournament launched

Guyana to host senior Caribbean boxing c/ships in December

Comments

Around the Web