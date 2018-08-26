Sports

Ramdhani settles for silver at CAREBACO senior women’s c/ships

By Staff Writer
(l-r) Guyana’s medal-winning contingent Narayan Ramdhani (2 bronze), Priyanna Ramdhani (2 sliver, one bronze) and Jonathan Mangra (one bronze)

Sixteen-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani settled for the silver medal in her challenge for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) CAREBACO Senior Women’s singles and women’s doubles titles as the curtain came down on the tournament in Suriname Friday.

She also claimed a  bronze medal with her brother, Narayan Ramdhani in the mixed doubles at the Ring Sports Center, Paramaribo.

The young protégé, already the Under-19 girl’s singles champion and winner of the Under-19 women’s doubles competition, came up against the tournament second seed and number one ranked Barbadian, Tamisha Williams  in the women’s singles final…..

