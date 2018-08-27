DCC completes innings win over MSC

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) yesterday defeated the Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) by an innings and 126 runs in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match, played at the DCC Ground.

DCC resumed the day on 281 – 2 and were dismissed for 352 from 45 overs during the first session of the final day proceedings for an overall lead of 238 runs.

Tevin Imlach (63), one of the returning overnight batsman along with skipper, Christopher Barnwell (8), resumed the day on 32 and recorded a half-century but no other batsman reached double figures…..