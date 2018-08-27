GCC crush DCC by innings and 77 runs

An all-round performance from Ronaldo Ali Mohammed helped Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) romp to an innings and 77-run win over arch rivals Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) when the Georgetown Cricket Association/ Noble House Seafood second division completion continued over the weekend at GCC.

DCC won the toss and decided to take first strike but were bowled out for 91 in their first innings. GCC replied with 267-7 declared and dismissed the visitors for 99 shortly after lunch on the second day.

Ali-Mohamed, a right-handed seamer was practically unplayable in his 14 overs of torture, sending down five maiden overs and claiming 5-24 while off break bowler Timothy McAlmont snatched 3-20 from 10 overs…..