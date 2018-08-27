Sports

Guyana suffer mixed fortunes on the opening day 

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s table tennis teams had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic. 

Guyana’s Under – 13 boys team comprising Kaysan Ninvalle, Jonathan Van Lange and Krystian Sahadeo defeated the host’s B team 3-1 while the Under – 11 boys team which is made up of Colin Wong, Dhanesh Persaud and Malachi Moore defeated Trinidad and Tobago by a similar scoreline. 

The Under – 13 girls, however, went down to Trinidad and Tobago 1-3 while the Under – 11 girls suffered a 2-3 defeat against the Twin Island Republic. 

Related Coverage

T/dad comes out on top with three titles

Dominican Republic the most successful country at Pre, Mini-Cadet c/ships

Edghill spearheads Guyana U-13 team to win over J/ca

More in Sports

Rugby team drubbed 71-7 by Colombia

DCC completes innings win over MSC

By

GCC crush DCC by innings and 77 runs

By

Pan Am qualifiers: Guyana record three wins on day one 

Mangal, Prashad and Solomon Trophy Stall tourney winners

Kendall, Andrews stand steers Rome past Herstelling

Comments

Around the Web