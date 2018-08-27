Guyana suffer mixed fortunes on the opening day 

Guyana’s table tennis teams had mixed fortunes on the opening day of the Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana’s Under – 13 boys team comprising Kaysan Ninvalle, Jonathan Van Lange and Krystian Sahadeo defeated the host’s B team 3-1 while the Under – 11 boys team which is made up of Colin Wong, Dhanesh Persaud and Malachi Moore defeated Trinidad and Tobago by a similar scoreline.

The Under – 13 girls, however, went down to Trinidad and Tobago 1-3 while the Under – 11 girls suffered a 2-3 defeat against the Twin Island Republic.