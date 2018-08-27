Kendall, Andrews stand steers Rome past Herstelling

A half century from wicket-keeper/batsman Chemroy Kendall who produced a century stand with Leon Andrews helped Rome Athletics register a three-wicket win over Herstelling in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association, second-division 40-overs tournament on Saturday at Young Men’s Christian Association Ground, Camp Street.
Herstelling won the toss and decided to bat first but were bowled out for 187 in 28.1 overs.
Rome replied with 188-7 in 28.4 overs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments