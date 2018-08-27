Sports

Kendall, Andrews stand steers Rome past Herstelling

By Staff Writer
Chemroy Kendall smashed 89 from 49 balls.

A half century from wicket-keeper/batsman Chemroy Kendall who produced a century stand with Leon Andrews helped Rome Athletics register a three-wicket win over Herstelling in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association, second-division 40-overs tournament on Saturday at Young Men’s Christian Association Ground, Camp Street.

Herstelling won the toss and decided to bat first but were bowled out for 187 in 28.1 overs.

Rome replied with 188-7 in 28.4 overs…..

