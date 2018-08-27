Pan Am qualifiers: Guyana record three wins on day one 

Guyana’s squash delegation participating in the ongoing Pan America qualifiers in the Cayman Islands came up with a couple of significant wins at the end of day one proceedings.

Nyron Joseph got things rolling in the right direction for the Guyanese when he defeated Jamaican Bruce Burrowes 3-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 as he advanced to round two.

However, Jason Khalil and Sunil Seth suffered defeats at the hands of Colombian Edgar Ramirez and Mexican Jorge Dominguez 6-11, 3-11, 8-11 and 3-11, 10-12, 6-11 respectively…..