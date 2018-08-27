Sports

Rugby team drubbed 71-7 by Colombia

By Staff Writer
Rugby America’s 15s Challenge action involving Guyana and host, Colombia yesterday at the Estadio Cincuentenario in Medellin.

Guyana’s male rugby outfit opened their America’s 15s Challenge campaign yesterday on the worst possible note. 

They suffered a historic 71-7 drubbing at the hands of the host, Colombia. According to reports, Joseph Rahaman was the only local player to breach Colombia’s try line, a try which he also converted…..

