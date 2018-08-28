Sports

GHB commences preparation for 2020 Junior Pan Am c/ships

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Hockey Board [GHB] concluded their U19 Boys Developmental Camp as they begin preparation for the Junior Pan American Championships in 2020.

The two-week course was facilitated by national tactician Robert Fernandes and his assistant, senior international Jamarj Assanah.

It was attended by 36 hopefuls. Among the individual areas covered during the programme were elimination, defending, passing and receiving, 2v1s and goalkeeping and penalty corners. On the final day of the programme a tournament was staged. ….

Related Coverage

February a busy month for hockey

GHB reduces national junior squad to 20

GHB has eye on 2016 Junior Pan Am c/ships

More in Sports

Pan Am qualifiers: Guyana out of medal contention in singles 

Venus outlasts Kuznetsova in brutal U.S. Open heat

Angry Mourinho shows plenty of defiance but has few answers

Rose Hall Town Jammers hold off Canje Knights

Rose Hall Town Jammers hold off Canje Knights

Contrasting wins for GFC, GT Panthers

Contrasting wins for GFC, GT Panthers

Santos, Pele win comfortably

Santos, Pele win comfortably

Comments

Around the Web