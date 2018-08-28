GHB commences preparation for 2020 Junior Pan Am c/ships

The Guyana Hockey Board [GHB] concluded their U19 Boys Developmental Camp as they begin preparation for the Junior Pan American Championships in 2020.

The two-week course was facilitated by national tactician Robert Fernandes and his assistant, senior international Jamarj Assanah.

It was attended by 36 hopefuls. Among the individual areas covered during the programme were elimination, defending, passing and receiving, 2v1s and goalkeeping and penalty corners. On the final day of the programme a tournament was staged. ….