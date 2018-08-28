Sports

Guyana Under – 11 boys capture bronze 

— Other teams fail to medal  

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s boys’ Under – 11 table tennis unit, captured the nation’s lone medal – bronze –  in the team’s event of the ongoing Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

 Guyana defeated Trinidad and Tobago 3-1 after Colin Wong downed Bruce Dillon 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 while Dhanesh Persaud got past John Gabriel 10-12, 11-7, 11-4, and 11-9 to send Guyana up 2-0. 

 Malachi Moore, however, went down to Sekel Mc Intosh 8-11, 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11 before Wong defeated Gabriel 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 to hand Guyana the 3-1 win. ….

