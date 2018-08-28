Pan Am qualifiers: Guyana out of medal contention in singles 

After putting up a notable showing in round one of the ongoing Pan American qualifiers in the Cayman Islands by walking away with three wins, Guyana endured a winless second day and are now out of the singles medal contention.

Nyron Joseph, who advanced to round two by defeating Jamaican Bruce Burrowes, went down to Timothy Brownell of the United States 4-11, 1-11, 2-11.

Guyana’s strongest emerging prospect Taylor Fernandes, though she lost, took a set off Giselle Delgado of Chile, losing 1-3. Fernandes, after taking the first set 12-10, surrendered the next three 2-11, 6-11 and 3-11…..