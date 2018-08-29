GFF still owe players for Indonesia trip

The Guyana Football Federation still owe monies to the players who took part in a one-off football match in Indonesia in November of last year, a match the Indonesia team won 2-1.

This was disclosed by a player who spoke to Stabroek Sport on the condition of anonymity.

According to the player, who was part of a recent protest action in Brazil, it was the failure of the GFF to fully pay the players who participated in the Indonesia trip that sparked the protest in Brazil recently where the players refused to play the final match of their Brazil tour unless they were paid…..