Sports

Guyana, Windwards and T&T in three-way battle for U19 title

By Staff Writer
Kimani Melius

Heading into the final round of the Cricket West Indies Regional 50-overs tournament in St. Vincent, defending champions Guyana will need to win their match to stay in the race for the title today.

Guyana will be coming up against Windward Islands who are also in the title hunt while Trinidad and Tobago will face Jamaica for a shot at the trophy.

The final match will pit the Leeward Islands against Barbados in a virtual dead rubber match…..

