Sports

Monedderlust gets the better of Hearts of Oak 5-3

By Staff Writer

Monedderlust FC crushed Heart of Oaks 5-3, when the Berbice Leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued on Sunday at Esplanade Park, NA.

Mark Stephney led the rout with a double in the 39th and 59th minute, while Isan Flatts, Tyrone Delph and Rhondy Cummings added goals in the 15th, 18th and 64thminute respectively.

For the loser, Antwoine Wright tallied a double in the 49th and 65th minute, while Job Fraser etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 20th minute…..

Related Coverage

Hat-tricks highlight Frank Watson Memorial B/ce tourney

Monedderlust reach final after crushing Mahaicony All Stars

Cougars in 8-0 drubbing of East Bank

More in Sports

Warriors win thriller!

The process is on course

India-bound trio in Windies B squad for Summerfest

Guyana, Windwards and T&T in three-way battle for U19 title

Uphill task for Golden Grove’s Uprising

GFF still owe players for Indonesia trip

Comments

Around the Web