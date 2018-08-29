Monedderlust gets the better of Hearts of Oak 5-3

Monedderlust FC crushed Heart of Oaks 5-3, when the Berbice Leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League continued on Sunday at Esplanade Park, NA.

Mark Stephney led the rout with a double in the 39th and 59th minute, while Isan Flatts, Tyrone Delph and Rhondy Cummings added goals in the 15th, 18th and 64thminute respectively.

For the loser, Antwoine Wright tallied a double in the 49th and 65th minute, while Job Fraser etched his name on the scorer’s sheet in the 20th minute…..