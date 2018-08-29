Organisers brace for response as T20 WC tickets go on sale

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Tickets for November’s ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup went on sale Monday, with organisers hoping for a strong response to relatively cheap prices.

Fans will now be able to access tickets online at ICC-cricket.com/worldtwenty20 and also be able to visit box offices which open in all three host countries – Guyana, St Lucia, Antigua – on October 29.

The first-ever stand-alone Women’s T20 event will see 23 matches being played from November 9-24, and Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, said the sale of tickets marked a key stage in preparations for the tournament.

“Tickets going on sale online is an exciting time for everyone involved in organising and hosting this prestigious global event,” Grave said.

“We have set the prices so that everyone can come out and see the best women’s cricketers in the world play. This is an invitation to the entire Caribbean to buy tickets and support their world champion team.

“We look forward to welcoming many travelling fans from all over the world to be part of this tournament and enjoy the Caribbean and West Indian hospitality.”

Tickets have been priced from as low as US$3 for group stage matches in Guyana and St Lucia while prices from the semi-finals and final will range from US$7 to US$11.

A combination ticket package for the semi-finals and final has been priced at US$15.

West Indies, the defending world champions, will face Bangladesh in their opening match on November 9 at the Guyana National Stadium. The fixture is one of three on the opening day of the tournament as India take on New Zealand and Australia clash with Pakistan at the same venue.

Grave said tickets had been priced to ensure total involvement from the West Indies public.

“All the matches will offer not just exciting world-class cricket but entertainment with music and cultural components during the breaks between matches,” the Englishman said.

“We have designed the ticketing programme to make sure everyone can be involved as we know cricket is a sociable sport that can be enjoyed by everyone in society, and we want to make sure that everyone across all the Caribbean can be involved in this event.”

West Indies headline Group A which includes England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland do battle in Group B.