Ramdhani into U17 Semis

The CAREBACO Regional junior age group championships currently underway in Suriname saw Priyanna Ramdhani being the only Guyanese to secure a win so far at the Ring Sports Center, Paramaribo Suriname as she advanced to three semi-final.

Ramdhani defeated Fiona Li 21-14, 21-1 to advance to the semifinal of the U17 female singles while pairing with Trinidad and Tobago’s Vance Juteram to defeat Kevin Karg and Faith Sariman of Suriname 21-9, 21-19 to also reach the semi-final of the mixed doubles.

She also advanced to the semi of the girls’ doubles with her partner Robyn Sobers of Barbados, the pair defeating Suriname’s Kayleigh Moenne and Sariman 21-17, 21-17…..