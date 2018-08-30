GFF launches RAP

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] officially launched the International Federation of Association Football [FIFA] Refereeing Assistance Programme [RAP] yesterday at the Critchlow Labour College, Woolford Avenue.
The forum, which caters for 35 individuals, will feature technical and practical sessions. It will be facilitated by Peter Prendergast, FIFA’s Technical Instructor and Facilitator.
The RAP is a capacity building programme which seeks to create uniformity among elite referees and enable same to meet the demands of the game. A fitness test is scheduled for today…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments