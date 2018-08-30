Sports

Guinness Cage Streetball grand finale rescheduled

By Staff Writer
Scenes from the quarterfinal clash between Avocado Ballers (yellow) and Sparta Boss in the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

The semi-final and grand finale of the Guinness Cage Streetball Championship has been rescheduled to September 7th at the Haslington Market Tarmac.

This was revealed by Rawle Welch, Director of tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions. The event was initially billed to conclude tomorrow [Friday August 31st] at the same venue.

“It is unfortunate that the matches had to be shifted from its initial date. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have supported us throughout the duration of the championship, for the inconvenience. However, we now have a better opportunity to promote the matches and we are confident that the fans will come out and support the fixtures,” said Welch…..

