Injury forces McLeod to miss Diamond League Finals

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – World and Olympic champion hurdler Omar McLeod has called it quits for the rest of the 2018 season because of leg injuries, meaning he will miss next week’s lucrative Diamond League Finals.

The 25-year-old made the tough decision following an outdoor season in which he sustained several injuries.

Abductor and ankle troubles forced him to miss his usual season opener at the Drake Relays in April, but he stormed back to win at the Shanghai and Eugene Diamond League meets, clocking 13.16 seconds and a wind-aided 13.01, respectively, in those races.

The injuries then hampered him in his two races after that, in Switzerland and Hungary.

“I made the decision to end my season because of injuries which had actually plagued me throughout the season,” McLeod said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, he said he would not allow the injuries to hamper his career and he was already looking forward to the 2019 season.

“My progress with my injuries has been great,” he told The Gleaner.

“I think it’s very important that athletes realise the importance of rest and taking breaks so that their bodies can recover and heal properly.

“My outlook for the 2019 season will be no different from my previous successful ones I’ve had, and that is to approach it with a level head, as well as not losing sight of who I am, also to work and compete hard, and make sure I am enjoying the sport,” McLeod explained.