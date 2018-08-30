Limacol football tournament commences today

The third edition of the Limacol Football Championship will commence today at the Ministry Of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue with a doubleheader.

In the opening matchup at 18:00hrs, Pele FC will lock horns with Northern Rangers while the feature contest will pit Guyana Police Force [GPF] against Mahaica Determinators from 20:00hrs.

The event will feature 12 teams competing in an initial round-robin format comprising three groups of four. ….