Ninvalle, Van Lange storm to doubles silver

Guyana’s Kaysan Ninvalle and Jonathan Van Lange on Monday, looped and served their way a silver medal in the boys under – 13 doubles event at the ongoing Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

The duo defeated Trinidad and Tobago pair 3-2 in their opening match before downing Dominican Republic’s A team by a similar margin to move into the semi-finals.

In the semis, the exciting pair then defeated Puerto Rico 3-1 to book their place in the final.

The script however, did not go as planned as they were defeated by the host’s `B’ team 2-3 falling agonizingly short of gold.