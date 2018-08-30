Sports

Ninvalle, Van Lange storm to doubles silver

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s Kaysan Ninvalle and Jonathan Van Lange on Monday, looped and served their way a silver medal in the boys under – 13 doubles event at the ongoing Caribbean Mini-Cadet and Pre-Cadet championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

 The duo defeated Trinidad and Tobago pair 3-2 in their opening match before downing Dominican Republic’s A team by a similar margin to move into the semi-finals.

 In the semis, the exciting pair then defeated Puerto Rico 3-1 to book their place in the final. 

 The script however, did not go as planned as they were defeated by the host’s `B’ team 2-3 falling agonizingly short of gold. 

Related Coverage

Dominican Republic the most successful country at Pre, Mini-Cadet c/ships

Van Lange finds solace in his development

By

U15 girls’ team, doubles pairs cop silver medals

By

More in Sports

Seamers help Guyana retain CWI U19 50-over title

Beaton turned criticism into motivation

By

Ramnarine, Yadram praise fast bowlers for U19 title win

By

Bolt struggling to reach football fitness levels

Injury forces McLeod to miss Diamond League Finals

Golfers tee off Saturday for Maurice Solomon and Company tournament

Comments

Around the Web