Ramdhani bags U17 girls doubles gold, Beharry takes U11 singles bronze

Sixteen-year-old Guyanese Priyanna Ramdhani’s fairytale run in CAREBACO continued on Tuesday as she registered gold in the Under-17 category of the Regional competition in the girls’ doubles with Robyn Sobers of Barbados at the Ring Sports Center, Paramaribo Suriname.

The round robin competition saw the pair defeating Fiona Li and Demi Sjauw Koen Fa in match two 21-11, 21-12 before dismantling Erisa Bluea and Chaista Soemodupoero 23-21, 19-21, 21-10 to emerge with the most points at the end of the matches.

Meanwhile, the two-time gold medalist at CAREBACO Juniors marched into the U17 final by defeating Kayleigh Moenne 21-11, 21-5…..