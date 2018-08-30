Ramnarine, Yadram praise fast bowlers for U19 title win

With Guyana recording their fifth consecutive title win at the Cricket West Indies Regional 50 overs tournament yesterday, both Manager Andy Ramnarine and Captain Bhaskar Yadram credited the latest win to the fast bowlers.
Speaking exclusively with Stabroek Sport, Ramnarine said “Our bowling in both formats were outstanding and I think that was our strength this year.”
Yadram agreed…..
