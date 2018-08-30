Sports

Rugby team humiliated by Paraguay 7-86

Paraguay humiliated Guyana 86-7 in game two of their Americas 15s Challenge campaign. Yesterday’s game marked the largest margin of defeat in team history.

Yesterday was another rough day at the office for Team Guyana 15s outfit.

Following a heavy 71-7 loss at the hands of host, Colombia on Sunday, the local ruggers went down historically to Paraguay 86-7 in game two of their Americas 15s Challenge campaign.

Yesterday’s game marked the largest margin of defeat in team history…..

