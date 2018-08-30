Rugby team humiliated by Paraguay 7-86

Yesterday was another rough day at the office for Team Guyana 15s outfit.
Following a heavy 71-7 loss at the hands of host, Colombia on Sunday, the local ruggers went down historically to Paraguay 86-7 in game two of their Americas 15s Challenge campaign.
Yesterday’s game marked the largest margin of defeat in team history…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments