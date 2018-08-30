Sports

Seamers help Guyana retain CWI U19 50-over title

-5th consecutive title win for Guyana

By Staff Writer

Led by their seamers, Guyana retained the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 50-over title for the fifth consecutive year after defeating Windward Islands by seven wickets in the final round of the competition yesterday at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

The streak that began under Brian Sattaur, was followed by back-to-back wins by Travis Persaud and Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed last year. In yesterday’s final round encounter, Guyana’s Captain Bhaskar Yadram won the toss and decided to bowl first.

With the four seamers to the fore, Guyana dismissed the Windwards in the must-win game for 105 in 33.5 overs before racing to 106-3 in 24.3 overs…..

Related Coverage

Windwards squash B/dos’ title hopes with 75-run win

Guyana successfully defends one-day title

Guyana defeat Jamaica by 5 wickets

More in Sports

Ninvalle, Van Lange storm to doubles silver

Beaton turned criticism into motivation

By

Ramnarine, Yadram praise fast bowlers for U19 title win

By

Bolt struggling to reach football fitness levels

Injury forces McLeod to miss Diamond League Finals

Golfers tee off Saturday for Maurice Solomon and Company tournament

Comments

Around the Web