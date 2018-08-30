Seamers help Guyana retain CWI U19 50-over title

Led by their seamers, Guyana retained the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional 50-over title for the fifth consecutive year after defeating Windward Islands by seven wickets in the final round of the competition yesterday at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

The streak that began under Brian Sattaur, was followed by back-to-back wins by Travis Persaud and Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed last year. In yesterday’s final round encounter, Guyana’s Captain Bhaskar Yadram won the toss and decided to bowl first.

With the four seamers to the fore, Guyana dismissed the Windwards in the must-win game for 105 in 33.5 overs before racing to 106-3 in 24.3 overs…..