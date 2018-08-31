Brathwaite carries Notts hopes, Archer helps limit Middlesex

LONDON, CMC – Hopes of a Nottinghamshire fightback rested on the shoulders of West Indies Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, after the visitors were forced to follow on by Surrey, on the second day of their County Championship Division One contest at the Oval here Thursday.

Replying to the hosts’ first innings of 375, Notts were dismissed cheaply for 101, with wicketkeeper Tom Moores top-scoring with 29 to be one of just three batsmen in double figures.

Brathwaite made just two before falling lbw in the sixth over to seamer Tom Curran, who finished with five for 28.

Following on by 274, Notts were 83 for two at the close, still requiring a further 191 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

The right-handed Brathwaite was unbeaten on 39, having so far faced 100 deliveries in 2-1/4 hours at the crease and struck four fours.

He put on 41 for the opening stand with Ben Slater who made 21 and added a further 37 for the second wicket with Jake Libby (17).

Brathwaite is in his second match for Notts, having made five and 48 on debut against Hampshire last week in Southampton.

At Lord’s, Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer continued his impressive form, nabbing a brace of wickets to keep Sussex in a low-scoring game against Middlesex.

At the close, the hosts were 210 for five in their second innings, 208 runs ahead heading into day three.

Archer, who has so far taken two for 62, struck early to help reduce Middlesex to 29 for two before captain Dawid Malan (69 not out) and Stevie Eskinazi (60) bolstered the innings in an 87-run third wicket stand.

Sussex had been earlier bowled out for 171 in their first innings, after resuming the day on 120 for six in reply to Middlesex’s 169.

Archer grabbed three for 34 in the first innings.