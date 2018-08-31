Confident Amazon Warriors brace for Tridents backlash

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Guyana Amazon Warriors are confident of beating strugglers Barbados Tridents but coach Rayon Griffith warned his side would be taking nothing for granted when the two teams clashed in the Caribbean Premier League here Friday night.

The contest at Kensington Oval represents a tale of contrasts as while Amazon Warriors lie third in the six-team standings on eight points, home side Tridents have lost four of their last five to sit one from bottom on four points.

However, Griffith is cognisant of the dangers posed by Tridents who beat his side in Georgetown just over two weeks ago, and said Amazon Warriors were bracing for a competitive affair.

“They beat us at home so definitely we’re here to try and get back [revenge for] that victory,” Griffith told a media conference here Thursday.

“We know they’re a good side and they have capable players to get the job done but we have capable players to get the job done also.

“It’s all about executing and who finishes well and we’re ready for the challenge at any time.”

Amazon Warriors won their two opening matches in Georgetown before losing their third to Tridents.

They bounced back with victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in Florida, lost to St Lucia Stars in Gros Islet before stunning St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by four wickets in Basseterre three days ago

Griffith said the campaign had been one which had given the travelling side confidence.

“So far in the camp, things have been going very well for us. We just came off a good victory and everybody are enjoying themselves,” he explained.

“We’ve enjoyed a family atmosphere in the squad. We’re up against Barbados and we’re not going to take them too lightly but we’re expecting a good game.”

Victory on Friday will take Amazom Warriors level with leaders Tallawahs on 10 points and virtually assure them of a place in the playoffs.

However, fast-bowling all-rounder Roshon Primus, who played his first match of the season against Patriots, said the focus was on the next game and not the advanced stages. “We’ve done well for the tournament even though we’ve been a bit up and down but the energy and togetherness is there so we’re pretty confident we’ll come out victorious after Friday’s game,” he said. “We’re taking it day by day. We’re not really thinking about the playoffs, we’re just taking it day by day and step by step.”