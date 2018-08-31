Sports

European Champions League group stage draw

By Staff Writer

MONACO, (Reuters) – The draw for the group stage of the Champions League made on Thursday: Group A Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco Club Bruges Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven Inter Milan Group C Paris St Germain Napoli Liverpool Red Star Belgrade Group D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke 04 Galatasaray Group E Bayern Munich Benfica Ajax Amsterdam AEK Athens Group F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Olympique Lyonnais Hoffenheim Group G Real Madrid AS Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria Plzen Group H Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young Boys Bern.

Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.

Related Coverage

Champions League…Inter and Real lead push for early qualification

Manchester misery as Basel and Napoli advance

Real test of English Champions League ‘revival’ awaits

More in Sports

Wong, Persaud capture bronze in Boys U – 11 doubles 

Curran rescues England after top order slump

William’s sister act extended to 30th meeting

KFC, Tower Suites onboard for Stage of Champions

Guyana Women brush aside Ecuador 2 – 0

Confident Amazon Warriors brace for Tridents backlash

Comments

Around the Web