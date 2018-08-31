European Champions League group stage draw

MONACO, (Reuters) – The draw for the group stage of the Champions League made on Thursday: Group A Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco Club Bruges Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven Inter Milan Group C Paris St Germain Napoli Liverpool Red Star Belgrade Group D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke 04 Galatasaray Group E Bayern Munich Benfica Ajax Amsterdam AEK Athens Group F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Olympique Lyonnais Hoffenheim Group G Real Madrid AS Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria Plzen Group H Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young Boys Bern.
Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.
