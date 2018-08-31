Sports

GCA, Leon Johnson host successful cricket clinic 

By
Leon Johnson (centre) is flanked by participants of the cricket clinic

Forty-five young cricketers yesterday participated in a Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) one day cricket clinic at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC). 

 The initiative, the brainchild of current Guyana Jaguars skipper, Leon Johnson was conducted under the watchful eyes of the clinic’s technical director, Mark Harper; former West Indian Test cricketers Roger Harper, Clyde Butts, and Reon King; Paul Castello and a few other local coaches. 

 Johnson, upon the conclusion of the clinic, noted that he was eager to organise the occasion out of his sense of obligation to give something back to the sport…..

Related Coverage

GCA captains workshop on today at MYO

By

GCA holds captains workshop during break in cricket season

Perfect practice stressed at GCA skills clinic

More in Sports

Guyana Women brush aside Ecuador 2 – 0

Confident Amazon Warriors brace for Tridents backlash

GFF President remains silent on suspension of executive member

Guyana looking to finish America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high

By

Tallawahs go top after whipping Tridents

Ramdhani crowned Under-17 Triple Champion

Comments

Around the Web