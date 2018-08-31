GFF President remains silent on suspension of executive member

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, is once again silent on the status of the ongoing investigation launched into the behaviour of suspended Executive Committee Member Keith O’Jeer.

The GFF Boss continues to remain silent on the subject despite promising to answer several pertinent issues, inclusive of the O’Jeer investigation, following email correspondence by this publication.

The questions poised, included, “What is the status of the Keith O’Jeer investigation? Has the investigation concluded and if so, what are the findings? If not, when will the investigation conclude?”….