Sports

GFF President remains silent on suspension of executive member

By Staff Writer

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, is once again silent on the status of the ongoing investigation launched into the behaviour of suspended Executive Committee Member Keith O’Jeer.

The GFF Boss continues to remain silent on the subject despite promising to answer several pertinent issues, inclusive of the O’Jeer investigation, following email correspondence by this publication.

The questions poised, included, “What is the status of the Keith O’Jeer investigation? Has the investigation concluded and if so, what are the findings? If not, when will the investigation conclude?”….

Related Coverage

Forde mum of status of investigation

Forde tightlipped on investigation

GFF committee member O’Jeer suspended for `inappropriate’ behaviour’

More in Sports

Guyana looking to finish America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high

By

Tallawahs go top after whipping Tridents

Ramdhani crowned Under-17 Triple Champion

Brathwaite carries Notts hopes, Archer helps limit Middlesex

Brathwaite carries Notts hopes, Archer helps limit Middlesex

Modric voted UEFA’s Player of the Year

Modric voted UEFA’s Player of the Year

European Champions League group stage draw

European Champions League group stage draw

Comments

Around the Web