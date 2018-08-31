Sports

Guyana Women brush aside Ecuador 2 – 0

—Nicolette Fernandes dominates during her first match back

By Staff Writer
Taylor Fernandes (left) during her match with Ecuadorian Rafaela Albuja at the Pan Am qualifiers yesterday in the Cayman Islands (Pan Am Squash)

Guyana began their quest to qualify for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru with a compelling win in the team’s female category of the ongoing Pan American qualifiers at the South Sound Squash club in the Cayman Islands, yesterday. 

 The Men’s team, however, lost their encounter to Jamaica 3 – 0.

 The opening female matchup saw Guyana brushing aside Ecuador 2-0 to get their campaign off to a winning start. ….

Related Coverage

Guyana squash team suffer mixed fortunes

CAC Games…. Guyana squash teams title hopes dented

Guyana men, women teams in Caribbean Squash semis

More in Sports

Confident Amazon Warriors brace for Tridents backlash

GCA, Leon Johnson host successful cricket clinic 

By

GFF President remains silent on suspension of executive member

Guyana looking to finish America’s Rugby 15s Challenge on a high

By

Tallawahs go top after whipping Tridents

Ramdhani crowned Under-17 Triple Champion

Comments

Around the Web