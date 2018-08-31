Guyana Women brush aside Ecuador 2 – 0

Guyana began their quest to qualify for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru with a compelling win in the team’s female category of the ongoing Pan American qualifiers at the South Sound Squash club in the Cayman Islands, yesterday.

The Men’s team, however, lost their encounter to Jamaica 3 – 0.

The opening female matchup saw Guyana brushing aside Ecuador 2-0 to get their campaign off to a winning start. ….