KFC, Tower Suites onboard for Stage of Champions

With just over eight weeks to show time, the ‘Stage of Champions’ is picking up steam, garnering support from corporate entities.
Yesterday, the show’s organiser, Videsh Sookram was able to reach sponsorship agreements with KFC and Tower Suites.
During simple ceremonies at their respective offices, representatives of the companies handed over sponsorship cheques to Sookram, who in turn thanked them for the kind gesture of support…..
