Rain forces abandonment of Patriots / Stars match

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC – Wet conditions resulting from rain has forced the abandonment of the match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Stars, at Warner Park here Thursday night.

Rain had delayed the start of the scheduled 6 pm affair and when the showers abated, parts of the square were left impaired and unfit for play.

Both teams gained a point from the washout, with Patriots fourth on seven points and Stars moving into fifth on five points, with one preliminary game left in their campaign.

Jamaica Tallawahs sit top of the standings on 10 points.