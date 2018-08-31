Sports

Ramdhani crowned Under-17 Triple Champion

CAREBACO Regional Badminton Championships

By Staff Writer
Priyanna Ramdhani posing with the Golden Arrowhead on the podium at CAREBACO Championships after winning the Under-17 Doubles.

Priyanna Ramdhani was crowned the Triple Champion of the Regional Under-17 Individual Championships after scoring the highest points in the Girls Doubles and winning the Girls Singles & Mixed Doubles on Wednesday, in her final tournament at CAREBACO 2018.

In the Under-17 Girls singles finals, Ramdhani defeated Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname: 21-6, 21-7, and in the Under-17 Mix Doubles finals,  Ramdhani & Vance Juteram of T&T defeated Jair Naipal & Erisa Bleau of Suriname: 21-15, 21-7.

The Guyana badminton players won 12 medals at the championships…..

