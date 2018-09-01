BCB/NY finalists to be decided over weekend

The finalists in the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/New York Business Group Under-19 tournament will be decided today and tomorrow when the semifinals are set to bowl off.

The matches will kick off with Albion Cricket Club battling with Blairmont Community Center Club at the Cotton Tree Cricket Ground today while defending champions Rose Hall Town Pepsi will face off against Tucber Park at Area H Ground tomorrow. Albion, who finished second the last time the tournament was held in 2015, will be spearheaded by national left-arm orthodox spinner, Kevin Umroa, who is returning from a successful Regional under-19 campaign along with Karan Arjpaul, Anthonio February, Ramesh Kassinauth, Sarwan Chaitnarine and Beesham Surujnarine.

However, Blairmont will be no push over as national all-rounder, Javid Karim will be at the helm of the team along with Nigel Deodat, Seon Glasgow, Marvan Prashad and Antonio Alexander…..