Director of Sport throws support behind GCB

Following Guyana’s Under 19 cricket team winning their fifth consecutive title at the Cricket West Indies Regional 50 over tournament, Director of Sport Christopher Jones says he, and by extension the National Sports Commission, is throwing their support behind the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

When the team arrived at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport on Thursday to the welcome party including Jones and Honorary Secretary of the GCB Anand Sanasie, the Director of Sport said “We [NSC] would like to continue to support the GCB in its endeavors to ensure not only yourselves [the cricketers] but many other young people with potential like yourselves across the country have equal opportunity like you guys would have had so they can go on to represent Guyana Regionally and Internationally.”

According to Jones, who was “speaking on behalf of the Government of Guyana and the people of Guyana,” the team should be congratulated and the GCB also…..