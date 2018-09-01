Sports

Eastman excelling in NY Tuesday Night series

By Staff Writer
Hamzah Eastman

Local wheelsman, Hamzah Eastman is currently ranked second on the points table of the Category 1-2-3 as he currently participates in the I Will Foundation Tuesday Night Series hosted in New York.

Eastman, who is among almost 10 Guyanese in the event has tallied 51 points in 12 races, finishing second on three occasions with Talent Cycles’ Edwin Morel leading the pack on 71 points inclusive of two wins.

The team Cocos’ rider is topping the table in the sprint with 25 points with We Stand United’s Jermaine Borrowes in third…..

