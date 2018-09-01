Guyana fail to medal in singles at C/bean TT c/ships

Guyana’s junior racket wielders failed to grab a medal in the singles category of the ongoing Caribbean Under-11 and Under13 table tennis championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange advanced the furthest, reaching the quarterfinals of the boys Under – 13 category before he was stopped by Marcos Tavares of the Dominican Republic A in straight sets 9-11, 9-11, 8-11.

Van Lange, in the round of 16 had defeated Ting Bo Chen 11-13, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7…..