Guyana fail to medal in singles at C/bean TT c/ships

Guyana’s junior racket wielders failed to grab a medal in the singles category of the ongoing Caribbean Under-11 and Under13 table tennis championships currently being played in the Dominican Republic.
Guyana’s Jonathan Van Lange advanced the furthest, reaching the quarterfinals of the boys Under – 13 category before he was stopped by Marcos Tavares of the Dominican Republic A in straight sets 9-11, 9-11, 8-11.
Van Lange, in the round of 16 had defeated Ting Bo Chen 11-13, 11-5, 11-3, 11-7…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments