Professional boxing to return to Sports Hall this month

By Staff Writer
The GBBC organized event which starts at 20:00hrs, became official yesterday after the ink dried on the boxers’ respective contracts. According to President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), Peter Abdool, the card which will be staged in exactly three weeks promises to be the start of resuscitating the ‘Sweet Science’ locally.

Professional boxing returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on September 22 with a five-fight card.

Dubbed, ‘Young Guns..The Proving Ground’ the fixture is expected to showcase some of the fresh and upcoming talent in the 592.

Two fighters, Joel Williamson (light welterweight) and Delon Charles (featherweight) will be making their professional debuts while many of the other fighters have less than a handful of fights on their respective resumes…..

