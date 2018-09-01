Professional boxing to return to Sports Hall this month

Professional boxing returns to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on September 22 with a five-fight card.
Dubbed, ‘Young Guns..The Proving Ground’ the fixture is expected to showcase some of the fresh and upcoming talent in the 592.
Two fighters, Joel Williamson (light welterweight) and Delon Charles (featherweight) will be making their professional debuts while many of the other fighters have less than a handful of fights on their respective resumes…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments