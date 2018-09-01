Sports

Squash teams defeated on second day of qualifiers

— Nicolette Fernandes continues to dominate 

By Staff Writer
Nicolette Fernandes

Guyana’s  squash teams, in their bid to qualify for the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, suffered defeats on the second day of the team events at the ongoing Pan American qualifiers yesterday at the South Sound Squash club in the Cayman Islands. 

In Guyana’s first match of the day, the ladies team surrendered to Colombia 1-2 with Guyana’s lone win coming courtesy of reinvigorated Nicolette Fernandes who defeated Catalina Pelaez 11-8, 11-6, 12 10. ….

