Wiltshire two-day tournament starts tomorrow

By Staff Writer
Tournament Organiser Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire (left) receives the sponsorship from All Seasons Racing Service staffer Shunile Haniff recently.

Turning Point Sports Club and Dynasty Sports Bar will be buzzing with activity when Senior Organising Secretary of the Georgetown Domino Association Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire stages a two-day competition commencing tomorrow and concluding Monday, at the two above mentioned venues respectively.

The event which is being sponsored by All Seasons Racing Service on Robb Street will see over $200,000 in cash prizes and trophies up for grabs.

The winning team will take home $130,000, runner-up $60,000 and third place $20,000 and according to Wiltshire all prizes are guaranteed…..

