Windies women draw practice series against Antigua Under-17s

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The West Indies women were held to a 1-1 draw by the Antigua and Barbuda Under-17 team in their two-match practice T20 series at the Sir Vivian Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

In the first game, the Windies women could only muster 101 for four off their 20 overs, with Hayley Matthews top scoring with 31 and Chedean Nation scoring 23.

Kadeem Henry then led the Under-17s to victory, scoring 33 to help his team to 103 for three in 18.5 overs, while Jaheim Africa contributed 31.

However, the Windies women got their revenge in the second game in the afternoon session, thumping their opponents by nine wickets.

Batting first, the Under-17s were limited to 111 runs for four wickets from their 20 overs, with Kenny Sutton leading the way with an unbeaten knock of 23.

Hayley Matthews was the most impressive bowler, finishing with figures of 2-16 from her three overs.

At their turn at the crease, the West Indies women easily surpassed the target in 19. 2 overs, losing only five wickets, as Trinidadian Merissa Aguilleira led her side to victory with an unbeaten knock of 34.

Glen Williams and Demetri Lucas each took two wickets for the Under-17s.