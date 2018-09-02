Barker grabs six as Police found wanting 

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match, against the Police Sports Club (PSC) on 4-0, trailing by 152 runs when play was called at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

The day was a shortened one after early morning showers washed out the first two sessions. MSC then won the toss and inviting PSC to bat.

Skipper Nichosie Barker led his side’s efforts by grabbing 6-49 from 13.3 overs – his second five-for in as many matches- to dismiss Police for 156 in 35.3 overs. ….