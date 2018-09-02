Sports

Barker grabs six as Police found wanting 

—Leitch strokes half century

By Staff Writer
 Skipper Nichosie Barker celebrates one wicket 3

Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC), ended day one of their Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match, against the Police Sports Club (PSC) on 4-0, trailing by 152 runs when play was called at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC). 

 The day was a shortened one after early morning showers washed out the first two sessions. MSC then won the toss and inviting PSC to bat. 

 Skipper Nichosie Barker led his side’s efforts by grabbing 6-49 from 13.3 overs – his second five-for in as many matches- to dismiss Police for 156 in 35.3 overs. ….

Related Coverage

DCC, MSC to clash in GCA/Hadi’s first division tourney

Naughton half century sets up Malteenoes win

DCC completes innings win over MSC

By

More in Sports

Guyana females qualify for Pan America games 

Improved performance but Guyana goes down to Mexico

Warriors go top,Tridents stay bottom

GFF names 23-member squad for B/dos clash

Contrasting wins for Santos, Eastveldt

Buttler boosts England as they push lead towards 250

Comments

Around the Web