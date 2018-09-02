Sports

Conquerors stay top with 2-0 win over Milerock

By Staff Writer

League leader Fruta Conquerors maintained their grip atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, downing Linden unit Milerock 2-0 on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

Veteran forward Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams broke the deadlock in the ninth minute with a clinical strike.

 Racing onto a poor back pass by the defender, Abrams stormed into the centre of the penalty box and finished under the advancing Sesi Norville into the middle of the net…..

