Conquerors stay top with 2-0 win over Milerock

League leader Fruta Conquerors maintained their grip atop the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League, downing Linden unit Milerock 2-0 on Friday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.
Veteran forward Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams broke the deadlock in the ninth minute with a clinical strike.
Racing onto a poor back pass by the defender, Abrams stormed into the centre of the penalty box and finished under the advancing Sesi Norville into the middle of the net…..
