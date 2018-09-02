Sports

Contrasting wins for Santos, Eastveldt

By Staff Writer
Fruta Conquerors goal scorers from left to right Domini Garnett and Anthony Abrams.

Santos and Eastveldt secured contrasting wins, when the Georgetown Zone in the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday at the Carifesta Sports Complex ground, Carifesta Avenue.

It was the third consecutive win for the high flying Santos unit, who squeaked past Black Pearl 1-0. Talisman Darren Niles found the back of the net from the penalty mark in the 15th minute.

On the other hand, Eastveldt of East Ruimveldt, crushed Beacons 7-0. N. James bagged a double in the 10th and 15th minute, while Ryan Apple tallied a brace in the 20th and 25th minute…..

