GFF names 23-member squad for B/dos clash

Thirty-three year-old defender Ronayne Marsh-Brown, is among eight foreign-born players who will feature in the Golden Jaguars 23-member squad for their opening CONCACAF Nations League clash against Barbados on Thursday.

Marsh-Brown, who once plied his trade for former Eredivisie [Premier Division] side and current Eerste Divisie [1st Division] unit RKC Waalwijk of Holland, currently is on the books of Whitehawk FC, a member of the Isthmian League [eighth division].

The other members of the foreign-born contingent are Goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle [Barnet FC of England], Defenders Terence Vancooten [Stevenage FC of England], Sam Cox [Wealdstone FC of England], Jake Newton [Hamble Club FC of England], Jelani Smith [Sigma FC of Canada], Midfielders Neil Danns [Bury FC of England] and Brandon Beresford [1st Dezembro of Portugal]…..