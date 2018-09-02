Sports

Hatton shoots 63 to join compatriot Rose in Massachusetts lead

By Staff Writer

(Reuters) – Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot the lowest score of his short PGA Tour career, an eight-under-par 63, to join compatriot Justin Rose in holding the second-round clubhouse lead at the Dell Technologies Championship in Massachusetts yesterday.

First-round leader Rose added a 67 to his opening 65 to tie Hatton at 10-under 132, two strokes ahead of fellow countryman Tommy Fleetwood (65) at TPC Boston.

Double 2018 major winner Brooks Koepka (69) trailed by six strokes.

Hatton, a three-times winner on the European Tour, is making his 38th start on the PGA Tour.

He and Rose will be on the European team for this month’s Ryder Cup against the United States in Paris.

Tiger Woods, who carded an opening 72, had a late tee time.

FedExCup points leader Bryson DeChambeau (70) was also out late.

The event is the second of four playoff events on the PGA Tour.

