Boodie, Savory slams centuries as Police humble MSC 

Centuries from Kevon Boodie and Kemol Savory highlighted the final day of the Police Sports Club (PSC) and Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

Resuming on 4-0 after a solitary over on Saturday evening, MSC squandered a useful opening stand and were bundled out for 113 in 31.3 overs.

Openers Nichosie Barker and Stephon Brown engineered a solid first-wicket partnership of 70 runs before Brown fell to Ricardo Adams for 22.

The innings quickly disintegrated to 102 for 5 as Adams (4-43), and Heimchan Persaud (6-36) ran through the middle and lower orders with little fuss. ….