Sports

Boodie, Savory slams centuries as Police humble MSC 

By
Skipper Kevon Boodie goes through the on-side during his century (Royston Alkins photo) 

Centuries from Kevon Boodie and Kemol Savory highlighted the final day of the Police Sports Club (PSC) and Malteenoes Sports Club (MSC) Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day match yesterday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

Resuming on 4-0 after a solitary over on Saturday evening, MSC squandered a useful opening stand and were bundled out for 113 in 31.3 overs. 

Openers Nichosie Barker and Stephon Brown engineered a solid first-wicket partnership of 70 runs before Brown fell to Ricardo Adams for 22. 

The innings quickly disintegrated to 102 for 5 as Adams (4-43), and Heimchan Persaud (6-36) ran through the middle and lower orders with little fuss. ….

Related Coverage

DCC completes innings win over MSC

By

Barker ton lights up final round

Parika Salem eke out five run win over Supreme Petroleum to be crowned champs

More in Sports

DeNobrega captures Oasis Water 75-mile race for third win of season

UG Trojans cruise into semis

By

Haniff, Walker and Escarraga flight winners

Anderson’s century sends RHT Pepsi into finals

Dwayne Bravo’s five-star show lifts Knight Riders to victory

Moeen masters India as England wrap up series win

Comments

Around the Web