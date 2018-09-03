DeNobrega captures Oasis Water 75-mile race for third win of season

Paul DeNobrega’s gutsy solo escape with three miles to go was enough to win yesterday’s Oasis Premium Purified Water 75-mile race on the open roads of Berbice.

The Team Evolution wheelsman bested 24 of the nation’s premier riders, his bravery earning him the spoils in two hours, 50 minutes and 37 seconds.

DeNobrega recorded his third win of the season for the event which started and ended in front of the Guyana Beverage Inc. in Palmyra. He led break away mates Andre ‘Padlock’ Green and Andrew Hicks, both from Berbice onto the podium.

Balram Narine, Romello Crawford and Michael Anthony filled out the top six…..