Haniff, Walker and Escarraga flight winners

When the curtain came down on the annual Maurice Solomon Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) Saturday, Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff, William Walker and Guillermo Escarraga were the respective flight winners while Maurice Solomon was made an honorary life member of the club.

Capitalizing on the lush green, Haniff played a superb game, ending with a 68/75 score which made him the ‘A’ Flight winner.

Mike Mangal 70/78 was second ahead of reigning Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud with 70/72 with Mohanlall Dinanauth (63/78), Kevin Dinanauth (73/76) and Richard Haniff (74/83) rounding out the top performers…..